The Cleveland Browns announced their plan to move on from wide receiver Josh Gordon over the weekend, saying they will look to trade him by Monday and release him if unable to work out a deal.

Since then, there have been reports that numerous teams have called the Browns about Gordon’s services, and on Monday it appears one familiar Browns trade partner has emerged as the front runner. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the New England Patriots are “close” to a deal for the talented but troubled receiver.