The Patriots Have Reportedly Agreed To A Trade For Browns Receiver Josh Gordon

#New England Patriots
09.17.18 2 hours ago 3 Comments

The Cleveland Browns announced their plan to move on from wide receiver Josh Gordon over the weekend, saying they will look to trade him by Monday and release him if unable to work out a deal.

Since then, there have been reports that numerous teams have called the Browns about Gordon’s services, and on Monday it appears one familiar Browns trade partner has emerged as the front runner. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the New England Patriots are “close” to a deal for the talented but troubled receiver.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New England Patriots
TAGSCLEVELAND BROWNSJOSH GORDONNew England Patriots

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP