Getty Image

For the sixth time in the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick era, the New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions.

The Pats pulled out a win over the Rams in Atlanta on Sunday night in a game that can be best described as a defensive struggle, holding the Rams without a touchdown, while managing just one touchdown of their own in a 13-3 win.

Tom Brady wasn’t his usual self in terms of picking apart a defense, but he still completed 21-of-35 passes for 262 yards and an interception (on his first attempt of the game). Brady’s best throw came in the fourth quarter as he found Rob Gronkowski down the seam to get inside the five and set up the first touchdown of the game.