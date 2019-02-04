The Patriots Won Their Sixth Title In The Lowest Scoring Super Bowl Ever

02.03.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

For the sixth time in the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick era, the New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions.

The Pats pulled out a win over the Rams in Atlanta on Sunday night in a game that can be best described as a defensive struggle, holding the Rams without a touchdown, while managing just one touchdown of their own in a 13-3 win.

Tom Brady wasn’t his usual self in terms of picking apart a defense, but he still completed 21-of-35 passes for 262 yards and an interception (on his first attempt of the game). Brady’s best throw came in the fourth quarter as he found Rob Gronkowski down the seam to get inside the five and set up the first touchdown of the game.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl#New England Patriots
TAGSNew England PatriotsSUPER BOWL

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

02.01.19 2 days ago 26 Comments
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP