Here Are The 9 Stages Of Watching Paul George’s Horrific Leg Injury

You’ve undoubtedly seen or heard about Paul George’s horrific leg injury during yesterday’s USA Basketball scrimmage. It was the worst thing ever. I know we like to exaggerate on the internet and throw out hyperbole but trust me, this is among the worst things ever televised. If you want to watch it, well, it’s out there. View at your own risk. Here are the 9 stages you will go through while watching it.
that was really awful, maybe not “Sid” awful but pretty damn awful.
You forgot stage 10…. completely uninterested.
With the relative easy these former and future rapist get hurt, its a good thing they don’t play a real sport where athletic skill and toughness is needed