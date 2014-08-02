Here Are The 9 Stages Of Watching Paul George’s Horrific Leg Injury

Senior Editor
08.02.14 2 Comments
Team USA Showcase

Getty Image

You’ve undoubtedly seen or heard about Paul George’s horrific leg injury during yesterday’s USA Basketball scrimmage. It was the worst thing ever. I know we like to exaggerate on the internet and throw out hyperbole but trust me, this is among the worst things ever televised. If you want to watch it, well, it’s out there. View at your own risk. Here are the 9 stages you will go through while watching it.

9. You don’t want to watch but you’re curious because everyone’s talking about it

8. You’re not sure what you just saw

7. Shock

6. Awe

5. You get angry

4. Really angry

3. You back away from the TV

2. You pass out

1. You cry

