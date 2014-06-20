Paulina Gretzky Covered ‘Picture’ By Kid Rock In The Least Cool Paulina Gretzky Moment Ever

#Instagram
Pro Wrestling Editor
06.20.14

Paulina Gretzky seems cool.

She’s always doing hipster photoshoots on Instagram, working hard to perfect her golf swing or … I don’t know, she’s a gorgeous model who is Wayne Gretzky’s daughter, I don’t care if she’s dancing to the Thong Song, she’s cool.

The least cool Paulina Gretzky moment ever was posted on Instagram today, officially topping ‘Puckin’ Hot!’ Behold, Paulina Gretzky singing the Sheryl Crow parts of the Kid Rock featuring Sheryl Crow hit ‘Picture.’ Precious things should not be this close to Uncle Kracker.

I hope this was filmed in a shop set up at the top of a Four Seasons.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Instagram
TAGScoversinstagramKARAOKEKID ROCKPaulina GretzkySheryl Crow

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP