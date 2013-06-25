Paulina Gretzky Went To/Cosplayed As Germany

We’re gonna go ahead and count this as another hockey post. PLAYOFF BEARDS AFTER THE PLAYOFFS, STUNNING STYLE OR FASHION FAUX PAUS? MY COLUMN:
But no, Paulina Gretzky went to Germany and dressed like the St. Pauli Girl. Of COURSE she did. Paulina lives in a Jon-Hamm-on-30-Rock bubble where she’s gorgeous and everyone loves her, so she can just kinda do anything she wants and be celebrated for it. Remember when she went to Las Vegas to hang out with a bunch of d-bags, and we were all WOW LOOK HOW GREAT PAULINA GRETZKY IS? Remember when she briefly hung out on a boat and we were like OH MY GOD SHE’S SO GOOD AT BOATS? Yes, Paulina Gretzky has cosplayed as “Germany” and is now queen of Germany.
Also, Dustin Johnson was there.
Check out the pictures, then report back to me with a 30,000 word essay on the favors Paulina Gretzky has done Germany by existing within it. A supplementary paragraph about how Dustin Johnson thinks “plaid shirt and suspenders equals Germany” earns you extra credit.
Has anyone confirmed that she’s NOT simply the Clark Kent to Breanne Benson’s Superman?
/Selina Kyle to BB’s Catwoman?
//Diana Prince to BB’s Wonderwoman…
You gotta give Dustin credit for going full lederhosen. He even wore the socks/shoes, unlike our dear Paulina who opted instead for f*ck-me pumps. That said, if she’s Germany, she can invade my Paris and climb on my Eiffel Tower anytime.
Those kind of beer houses are da fucking bomb.
Dustin Johnson is a very, very lucky man.
I can’t be the only one here who gets a Finkle/Einhorn vibe from this chick, I mean that is Wayne’s face in a wig on a hot girls body, right?
It’s a trap Paulina! Never trust a man whose teeth are that perfect and white.