ESPN

Ohio State visited Happy Valley on Saturday night to take on Penn State in a game that very well could decide the Big Ten East (and by proxy, the Big Ten) title.

The Buckeyes were favored by three points on the road, but most expected a competitive, evenly matched game. Both offenses took some time to get rolling, in a low-scoring first quarter, but the Nittany Lions got on the board first with a field goal that was set up by one of the best catches of the year.

Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson ran a go route down the left sideline when Trace McSorely threw up a jump ball into tight coverage. Johnson was undeterred by the Buckeye defender in lockstep with him and made an unreal one-handed catch to put Penn State deep in Ohio State territory.