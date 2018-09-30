Penn State’s Juwan Johnson Made An Unbelievable One-Handed Catch Against Ohio State

#College Football
09.29.18 1 hour ago

ESPN

Ohio State visited Happy Valley on Saturday night to take on Penn State in a game that very well could decide the Big Ten East (and by proxy, the Big Ten) title.

The Buckeyes were favored by three points on the road, but most expected a competitive, evenly matched game. Both offenses took some time to get rolling, in a low-scoring first quarter, but the Nittany Lions got on the board first with a field goal that was set up by one of the best catches of the year.

Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson ran a go route down the left sideline when Trace McSorely threw up a jump ball into tight coverage. Johnson was undeterred by the Buckeye defender in lockstep with him and made an unreal one-handed catch to put Penn State deep in Ohio State territory.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALL

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

09.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP