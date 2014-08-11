Peyton And Eli Manning Are Back As Everyone’s Favorite Awkward Rappers

Hello, good morning everyone. Happy Monday. Here are Peyton and Eli Manning rapping about fantasy football. It’s as good as it sounds, trust me.

I held it together pretty well until I saw Eli with a unicorn.

And then Joe Namath started dry humping my mom.

And then Archie Manning floated in space.

And then I about died. R.I.P. me.

