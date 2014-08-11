Peyton And Eli Manning Are Back As Everyone’s Favorite Awkward Rappers

Hello, good morning everyone. Happy Monday. Here are Peyton and Eli Manning rapping about fantasy football. It’s as good as it sounds, trust me.
I held it together pretty well until I saw Eli with a unicorn.
And then Joe Namath started dry humping my mom.
And then Archie Manning floated in space.
And then I about died. R.I.P. me.
I think this commercial was written by Froggy Fresh / Krispy Kreme
That should only air during episodes of Ow My Balls!
Joe being Joe was the best part.
I hate to be the one to do it: It’s not a unicorn, it’s a pegasus.
As penance, I’m going to go draft Eli now.
I suck with fictional animals, obviously. My deepest apologies.
I lost it when Eli rode a Pegasus into space and the music drops because there is no sound in space.
Eli was a great SNL host
This is the greatest song Ive heard in my whole life……
Why are these 2 hacks even playing football? They are cleary the greatest rappers of all time!! Sorry Kanye.
Guess they never though to see what #FFF was already used for.
They’re reminding of the Big Tymers, but then they are from NOLA.
Someone in the production of this took it really seriously, you can just tell.