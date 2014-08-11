Peyton And Eli Manning Are Back As Everyone’s Favorite Awkward Rappers

Senior Editor
08.11.14 11 Comments

Hello, good morning everyone. Happy Monday. Here are Peyton and Eli Manning rapping about fantasy football. It’s as good as it sounds, trust me.

I held it together pretty well until I saw Eli with a unicorn.

And then Joe Namath started dry humping my mom.

And then Archie Manning floated in space.

And then I about died. R.I.P. me.

[FTW]

Around The Web

TAGSDirecTV rapEli Manning rapFootball FantasyManning Brothers RapManning RapPeyton Manning rap

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP