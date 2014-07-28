Peyton Manning Dancing To ‘Rocky Top’ Is The Nerdy Dance America Needs Right Now

#Football #NFL
07.28.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

Dear snow, vanilla ice cream, the color on the flag that’s not red or blue, and your iPod cord; it’s over. There’s a new whitest thing ever and its name is Peyton Manning dancing to “Rocky Top.” The video comes courtesy of 9News in Denver who recorded The Broncos morning stretch and dance routine for our eyes to never un-see.

It’s hard to tell if he’s dancing or if his body was finally struggling to cope with the weight of his head. Let’s also not sleep on Wes Welker, who dances with the grace of a walrus with an inner ear infection. It’s all glorious, coming together for a riveting moment in White guy history.

 

 

