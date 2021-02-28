The PGA Tour’s Best Wore Red And Black For Tiger Woods On Sunday

The PGA Tour is in Bradenton, Florida this week at the WGC-Workday Championship at Concession but despite this being one of the first big points events of the season with one of golf’s strongest fields, the focus of many entering the week was elsewhere, as word of Tiger Woods being involved in a serious rollover crash in Los Angeles broke as players were arriving for their first day of media obligations in Florida.

Woods’ impact on the golf world is impossible to overstate, particularly the influence he had over this current crop of young talent that grew up watching and idolizing Tiger. The news of his crash hit many of them hard, and as we learned the severity of his leg injuries and the long road to recovery ahead, the golf world began to understand that we likely won’t see Woods on the course again for a very long time.

There are a lot of things Tiger did that are hard to emulate on the course, but his iconic Sunday look or a red polo and black pants is, aside from winning all the time, is probably what immediately comes to mind when thinking of Woods. So, on Sunday, a number of players paid tribute to Tiger by donning their Sunday Tiger best at Concession, breaking out whatever red and black combos they could from the scripting they brought this week to Florida.

Seemed fitting for tomorrow after the kind of week we’ve had… Black and red on Sunday for TW! pic.twitter.com/TOUcWnUf1p — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 28, 2021

Sunday red in sync. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/BfgLN0Z854 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 28, 2021

Rory in Tiger red and black. “Don’t wear it as good as he does, but it’ll be all right.” pic.twitter.com/S8TJze3U47 — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) February 28, 2021

Even over on the Champions Tour, Tiger’s longtime rival Phil Mickelson showed his support with a red and black outfit for the final round.

Phil in Sunday red for Tiger. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G4gk5Qe7Qb — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) February 28, 2021

Others, like Bryson DeChambeau, had other little tributes as well, as he shares a golf ball sponsor with Woods in Bridgestone and put a ball in play for Sunday stamped with Tiger’s name. It was pretty cool to see the sea of red and black on the driving range on Sunday as the best in golf made sure to show love to the man that, for many, paved the way for them.