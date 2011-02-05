Phil Simms Is An Angry Dude

While interacting with his fans at the NFL Xperience in Dallas, Desmond Howard was confronted by an irate Phil Simms, who has been holding an apparent grudge against Howard since he called Phil’s son, Matt Simms, one of the three worst quarterbacks in the SEC. Howard is a college football analyst, so it’s his job to give insight and opinions, but Phil doesn’t seem to understand that. So he instead resorted to physically threatening Howard, which required police involvement.
Matt, of course, plays for the Tennessee Volunteers and he threw for 1,460 yards and 8 touchdowns during the 2010 season, so he wasn’t anything to brag about. But I will avoid making any further remarks, since I don’t want Phil threatening me. I’ve already been yelled at by Boomer Esiason’s daughter, Sydney, for calling him an idiot, so I don’t want another former NFL QB getting mad at me just because his son sucks.
You misspelled “douche” in the title.
The Simms family seems to be the antithesis of the Manning family. Matt may suck, but Chris Simms is the poster child for birth control in the NFL patriarchal world.
Does anyone else think it’s OK for a dad to confront a guy ripping his kid? Even if that guy is a paid commentator. He didn’t challenge him to a fight on air. And does anyone thing Howard is a bitch for whining on twitter about it? Desmond, the guy is like 60 and you’re a former professional athlete. If he wants to fight, right him. If you don’t want to, don’t. But don’t go tell on him.
Scott: I chalk it up to Phil having thin skin and fighting a guy that nobody ever listens to for calling a spade a spade. Who gives a shit what Desmond Howard thinks about anyone?
Desmond was soooo very right about Simms son at UT…I am a Vol, and we’d won a couple or three more games if he had pulled sooner
Go Vols!!! Rt 40 on your map, #1 in your heart, Rocky Top, Tennessee!!!