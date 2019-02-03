Getty Image

Any questions about what the Philadelphia Eagles would do under center going forward were answered at the start of the team’s offseason, as Doug Pederson announced the team would move forward with Carson Wentz at quarterback. This, of course, led to questions about what the future held for Nick Foles, who led the team to a win in Super Bowl LII and has been lights out in relief of Wentz the past two years.

On Saturday, we received a little more clarity about what might happen to the 30-year-old signal caller. A report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network brought word that the Eagles plan on picking up the $20 million option Foles has in his contract, although things are quite a bit more complex than that.