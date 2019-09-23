It’s been a rough start to the season for the Philadelphia Eagles. After a comeback win at home in Week 1 against division rival Washington, the birds have suffered back to back close losses to the Falcons and Lions to fall to 1-2 on the year.

The Falcons loss in particular was painful because the Eagles were marching late, down four, when Carson Wentz found a wide open Nelson Agholor down the sideline. Agholor dropped the pass as he looked up too quickly to try and see what defenders may be coming and whether he could get to the end zone. The Eagles were eventually stopped on fourth down, and the issue of Agholor drops — which has been a thing for some time — became much bigger in Philadelphia.

Fast forward to the wee hours of the morning on Monday when an apartment building in Philadelphia caught fire and a local man became a hero for his work helping people get out of the building, including catching babies and small children who were being tossed from windows to get them to safety. The man spoke with local news about the incident and couldn’t help but note that they were catching the children, “unlike Agholor.”

The most Philly soundbite goes to this guy who helped catch children thrown from a window during a fire. pic.twitter.com/3rH69gU2fL — Steve Lindsay CBS (@SteveLindsayCBS) September 23, 2019

First, I think it’s important to salute this man and the others who were doing heroic work to get people and children out of the building and assisting the firefighters. That’s a tremendous act that deserves to be lauded.

Second, it is just incredibly Philly to use this moment to roast an Eagles player who’s off to a bad start to the year. Saying, “my man just started throwing babies out the window, but we was catching ’em…unlike Agholor,” is a spectacular sentence and burn on the embattled Eagles receiver.