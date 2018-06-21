Phillie Phanatic on Instagram

The Phillie Phanatic’s antics, at this point in the mascot’s existence, are well-known. He’s going to give opposing fans a hard time. At some point, he’s going to come out wearing a chef hat riding a hot dog cannon and shoot frankfurters at fans at Citizens Bank Park.

It’s all in good fun, except for on Monday night when the Philadelphia Phillies mascot turned that cannon on one of the team’s own fans. The Phillies hosted the St. Louis Cardinals and, as usual, the Phanatic was out doing mascot-like things. But during the hot dog cannon portion of the program, the Phanatic accidentally hit an unsuspecting fan in the face with a launched hot dog.

According to Action News reported Sarah Bloomquist, Kathy McVay was sitting behind home plate when she was blindsided by a hot dog wrapped in duct tape.

“It just came out of nowhere. And hard,” McVay told ABC6. “And then the next thing I know he shot it in our direction, and bam! It hit me like a ton of bricks. My glasses flew.”

Bloomquist later tweeted out a photo McVay shared of the result of the hot dog incident, which is pretty brutal considering the projectile in question is a soft bun and loosely-encased meats.