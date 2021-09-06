The Philadelphia Phillies were in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon to face the Brewers in a critical game for Philly as they look to continue their hot streak and move ever-closer to the Atlanta Braves at the top of the NL East.

The Phillies (70-66) came in just two games back of the Braves (72-64) as baseball enters its stretch run before the playoffs, and facing a Brewers team that boasts the third best record in the National League (and is 13 games up in the NL Central) presented a litmus test of sorts for Philadelphia. With the Phillies in town, the Brewers press box decided to offer up a Philly cheesesteak to give the folks from the City of Brotherly Love a taste of home, a nice gesture that turned out to be disastrous when this ended up being what was served, via Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

Wisconsin boy @ToddZolecki comes home and chooses the “Philly cheesesteak” that is served here. pic.twitter.com/SDVVuVX7yA — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) September 6, 2021

This is, truly, an upsetting sandwich. It appears to be just a slab of meat (and, by the looks of it, not exactly the finest cut) thrown onto a bun with a couple Kraft singles, onions, and peppers. While the thought was nice from the Brewers, the execution here is abysmal and if anything their cheesesteak only proved to upset their visitors, as the Phillies were as appalled as everyone else in Matt Gelb’s mentions.

Matt. Todd. What on earth is that — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 6, 2021

I’m not saying this is the reason the Phillies jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first four innings, but it’s possible that word traveled to the clubhouse and they had a little added motivation to defend their city’s good honor after what the Brewers did to its iconic sandwich.