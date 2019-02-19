NBC Hockey Reporter Pierre McGuire Narrowly Avoided Taking A Puck To The Face

The NHL has slowly but surely increased the safety measures to protect those watching the game from errant pucks.

Netting now surrounds the entire rink at an NHL arena, which keeps fans from having to worry about random deflected pucks launching into the crowd and endangering them. However, those on the benches still have to keep a head on the swivel, and that includes NBC’s rinkside reporter Pierre McGuire, who occupies the little area between the benches at mid-ice.

At Monday night’s Lightning-Blue Jackets game, McGuire found himself in peril as a stray puck came screaming towards his face. Luckily for McGuire, the puck narrowly missed his face, crossing just inches in front before he could even react to it.

