The Pierre The Pelican Nightmare Continues With His Creepy New Sign

#NBA
Pro Wrestling Editor
11.13.13 9 Comments

Pierre the Pelican

If you’ve been following the story of Pierre the Pelican, you’ll remember that the New Orleans Pelicans needed a mascot to replace Hugo the Hornet after rebranding and decided the best way to interpret “pelican” was via a terrifying sad-clown sasquatch. The Internet responded to the first photos of Pierre by photoshopping him into every nightmare they could imagine.

Today I’m sad to say that they forgot one.

The photo I’m about to show you, courtesy of the decidedly not-horrifying Lana Berry, is just out-of-context enough to provide all the context you’d ever need. I apologize in advance.

Please do not notice that the sign is in Penn State colors.

I’m still going to try to make it down to New Orleans to get a picture with this guy at some point during the season, and I’m hoping his photo ops aren’t set up in an unmarked van.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSBASKETBALLDISTURBING MASCOTSfor the kidsMascotsNBANEW ORLEANS PELICANSPIERRE THE PELICAN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP