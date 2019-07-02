Piers Morgan Got Dunked On By Everyone After The USWNT Beat England

Getty Image

The United States Women’s National Team won its semifinal matchup in the 2019 World Cup against England, 2-1. It was a fantastic match, one in which the Three Lionesses gave the Americans all they could handle, but thanks to goals by Christen Press and Alex Morgan and a penalty save by Alyssa Naeher, the United States earned a spot in the final for the third year in a row.

You might have read this after clicking on the headline and, understandably, went, “I know he is from England, but what the hell does any of this have to do with Piers Morgan?” You see, Piers decided to do that thing he is known to do where he posted himself into a corner, his gambit did not pay off, and as a result, a bunch of people on Twitter laughed at him.

Morgan got into an entirely one-sided spat with Megan Rapinoe because she’s cool, tweeting about her in the lead up to the semifinal contest.