This Pittsburgh Pirates season has been defined by two things: Oneil Cruz hitting and throwing baseballs really hard, and weird stuff happening at third base. Earlier this year, infielder Rodolfo Castro slid into third and had his cell phone fall out of his pocket, which was pretty silly but still led to him issuing up an apology for the whole thing.

The latest edition of “weird stuff happening at the hot corner for the Buccos” came on Friday night during the team’s 4-3 loss to the New York Mets. In the bottom of the third inning, Tomás Nido punched one into shallow right field. A hit-and-run was on, so Eduardo Escobar was on his horse before the ball even got to home. He kept running and running, and eventually, he was able to slide into home and give the Mets their first run of the game.

Eduardo Escobar scores ALL THE WAY FROM FIRST on a hit-and-run single from Tomás Nido! pic.twitter.com/XeRpx8YYeh — SNY (@SNYtv) September 16, 2022

Watch until the end of the highlight, notice anything? Well, after the game, SNY’s Todd Zeile pointed out that Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, in the middle of the play, took his glove off and threw in some sunflower seeds.

If there was ever a wrong time for a snack… “That’s September baseball when you’re in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization right now.” — SNY Mets analyst Todd Zeile 🎥 @SNYtv pic.twitter.com/SONtBBZFBj — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 17, 2022

Now, listen, it’s easy to get jokes off here but Hayes didn’t really have anything else to do here — the ball was hit into right field, he was headed to third, and his pitcher was backing up the catcher in case the throw went awry, while Nido stayed at first. We do not blame him for wanting to have a snack, as sunflower seeds are very good.