There are a number of unwritten rules in baseball that dictate proper etiquette on the diamond, and they can be tricky to parse out and may even vary from place to place. However, generally, spearing an opponent is considered bad form and grounds for fighting, so it comes as little surprise that the benches cleared in a Texas college baseball game between Weatherford College and North Central Texas College when exactly that happened.

NCTC’s Josh Phillips hit a two-run homer off of Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward to give NCTC the lead in the sixth inning, and as he got to third base, Woodward threw off his glove and sprinted to Phillips, hitting him with a spear that would make Goldberg blush.

In a game between NCTC & Weatherford, Josh Phillips hits a go ahead home run and the weatherford pitcher LEVELS him while he’s rounding the bases… Only in Texas folks pic.twitter.com/Bb5lpQ4t34 — Texas College Baseball (@TexasCollegeBSB) April 20, 2022

I have no idea what happened between the time Phillips made contact with the ball and the point this video starts, but there is nothing he could have done that would’ve deserved this. I would love to see whatever happened, because it better have been an all-time home run celebration — like, maybe he did cartwheels down the entire first base line — because if it was a bat flip and some trash talk, this is an outrageous reaction.

Woodward probably won’t play much more baseball this season, but the Weatherford football team, if there is one, surely will be making a call to see if he’d like to play linebacker in the fall. The best part of the video is Phillips completing his home run trot, complete with the point to the sky as he crosses home plate, as Woodward is being escorted off the field by his teammates.