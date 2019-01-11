Getty Image

The situation with Antonio Brown in Pittsburgh is awfully tense right now. The All-Pro receiver’s relationship with the team appears to be strained following his absence from the Steelers’ Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. A report indicated that he’s asked for a trade out of the Steel City, while Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin was non-committal when asked if Brown quit on the team.

On Thursday, Steelers owner Art Rooney II spoke to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette about where things stand with Brown. The biggest detail was that Rooney offered a little clarity into the superstar receiver’s future — while he said the team won’t release Brown, he did say that everything else is on the table.