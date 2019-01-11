The situation with Antonio Brown in Pittsburgh is awfully tense right now. The All-Pro receiver’s relationship with the team appears to be strained following his absence from the Steelers’ Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. A report indicated that he’s asked for a trade out of the Steel City, while Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin was non-committal when asked if Brown quit on the team.
On Thursday, Steelers owner Art Rooney II spoke to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette about where things stand with Brown. The biggest detail was that Rooney offered a little clarity into the superstar receiver’s future — while he said the team won’t release Brown, he did say that everything else is on the table.
What do you mean the Steelers didn’t offer Bell a long term deal? 5yrs 70 million is a very well paying long term deal. The problem was Bell wanted most of that guaranteed. Bell has already been suspended twice for drug use and misses games almost every year with injuries…why would they guarantee 35 million or more if there is a good chance he messes up and gets suspended AGAIN or he misses a few games due to injury? They didn’t win a Super Bowl with Bell or Brown…actually they didn’t even make it to the Super Bowl with them. Maybe Steelers are better off without them and can spend all that money to improve defense and get a good veteran running back and/or receiver to complement JuJu amd Connor.