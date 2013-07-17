Playboy’s All-Star Party Was Star-Studded… And Corey Feldman Was There

On Monday night, dozens of athletes and celebrities who couldn’t get passes to the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby gathered at the Playboy Mansion for the annual BTE All-Star Celebrity Kickoff Party, which serves as sort of a precursor to the MLB All-Star Game and the ESPY Awards, which take place tonight at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, and will be hosted by Jon Hamm, who is a St. Louis Cardinals fan and therefore classier and more intelligent than most other actors.
Among the athletes in attendance on Monday night were John Wall, Mark Trumbo, Larry English, Chandler Parsons, Hank Baskett, Kenneth Faried and Jimmy Butler, among others. Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig was also there, hanging out with Chris Brown, which has to make all Dodgers fans feel great. Additionally, Corey Feldman was there and that doesn’t surprise me because he still thinks that he’s a star, worthy of red carpet parties, but because I thought he was dead. Seriously, I’m not trying to be mean. I had no clue he still existed.
Anyway, peruse this gallery and pretend you were there by immediately showering.
(Banner via Getty)
(Via)
Wow, Larry English really looks different out of his uniform.
Sports’ll change a man.
Sure, fix the mistake and now I look like a crazy person.
SNAKES! SNAKES ALL OVER MY FACE! FUCKING JIMMY CARTER!
I still can’t believe GOD took the wrong Corey… RIP Haim :(
It just occured to me that GOD accidentally took Cory Monteith too. Maybe he’s still trying to smite down Feldmen but he’s protected by Satan!!
This post had so much potential to torture the world with Feldman’s ‘Ascension’ video. I mess with my friends while using it daily.
No, no. You’re welcome, America.
I’ve watched that maybe a dozen times this week, and I… I just have nothing.
By the way, I don’t ever recommend reading YouTube comments, but some of the ones on that video are wonderful. People kissing his ass like he’s a rock god.
Just let it go. Ah ah. Let it go.
It’s a veritable who’s who of who’s who!
Did MJ leave Corey his wardrobe in the will?
The completely naked bodypainted gals seem … nice
Feldman looks like he’s cosplaying Charlie Sheen.
Is that Von Miller in the picture with Puig and CB? Shouldn’t he be free-range chicken farming?
I think maybe MJ was up that boys poop hole many times. He really tries hard to be like him. Those models in that video probably ask for extra pay to even be in a video with him AND no one in SoCal likes this little bitch. He doesn’t own a house like in the video. He lives in a little one room apartment and get an acting job anymore because no one will have anything to do with him.
Wanted to add. Is it just me or has Playboy really LOWERED their standards. LMAO!
Not sure if Feldman or Sheen…