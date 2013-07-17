Playboy’s All-Star Party Was Star-Studded… And Corey Feldman Was There

Senior Writer
07.17.13 18 Comments

Corey Feldman at BTE

On Monday night, dozens of athletes and celebrities who couldn’t get passes to the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby gathered at the Playboy Mansion for the annual BTE All-Star Celebrity Kickoff Party, which serves as sort of a precursor to the MLB All-Star Game and the ESPY Awards, which take place tonight at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, and will be hosted by Jon Hamm, who is a St. Louis Cardinals fan and therefore classier and more intelligent than most other actors.

Among the athletes in attendance on Monday night were John Wall, Mark Trumbo, Larry English, Chandler Parsons, Hank Baskett, Kenneth Faried and Jimmy Butler, among others. Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig was also there, hanging out with Chris Brown, which has to make all Dodgers fans feel great. Additionally, Corey Feldman was there and that doesn’t surprise me because he still thinks that he’s a star, worthy of red carpet parties, but because I thought he was dead. Seriously, I’m not trying to be mean. I had no clue he still existed.

Anyway, peruse this gallery and pretend you were there by immediately showering.

(Banner via Getty)

Chris Brown and Yasiel Puig

(Via)

