Please Enjoy The 50 Best Sports Vines Of 2014

The best and the worst, the highlights and the lowlights, the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat—2014 was full of great sports moments, most of which were captured with Vines. Here are some of our favorites.

Dafuq Lou Holtz say



Tom Brady f-bomb



I’m yelling T-I-M-B-E-R



Tim Tebow rejected



He came in like a wrecking ball



Not a travel



Elton John falling off a chair



Kid got his swagger back



Dickie V’s Turnt



Hoes in different area codes

