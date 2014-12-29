Please Enjoy The 50 Best Sports Vines Of 2014

The best and the worst, the highlights and the lowlights, the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat—2014 was full of great sports moments, most of which were captured with Vines. Here are some of our favorites.
Dafuq Lou Holtz say
Tom Brady f-bomb
I’m yelling T-I-M-B-E-R
Tim Tebow rejected
He came in like a wrecking ball
Not a travel
Elton John falling off a chair
Kid got his swagger back
Dickie V’s Turnt
Hoes in different area codes
No Katy Perry celebrating at Ole Miss?
Agreed. We need some stage diving Vine’s of Ms. Perry.
Dammit you guys, let me look.
[vine.co]
My favorite part about the kid giving the foul ball to the girl is that it isn’t the one he had just caught
smoooooth!
I was at the Lions game with the Fauria twerk, in the endzone, 15 rows up from it, crowd lost their shit.
Here we are Isaac
This is Haiku two hundred
Many more to come
You’ve been counting Phyllis? Damn.
I’m pretty bored here
I work at a boring place
Might as well keep count
a couple of great ones.
oh and, hey there, lady in the last one! call me.