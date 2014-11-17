Please Enjoy This LSU Fan Almost Losing His Dentures During An Argument

I wish I could tell you more about this LSU fan almost losing his dentures during Saturday’s loss to Arkansas. I wish I had more than, “grandpa swears a lot, then shows us his teeth.” But alas, here we are with a simple 6 second video and nothing else to go on.
Sad.
I demand more videos of angry LSU fan and his dentures! I demand more screencaps like this.
This kinda sums up the game for us it was just ugly
And for those of us that survive cancer, alcohol poisoning, and stress induced heart attack to make it to retirement age, this is what we have to look forward to.