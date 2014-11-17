Please Enjoy This LSU Fan Almost Losing His Dentures During An Argument

Senior Editor
11.17.14 2 Comments

I wish I could tell you more about this LSU fan almost losing his dentures during Saturday’s loss to Arkansas. I wish I had more than, “grandpa swears a lot, then shows us his teeth.” But alas, here we are with a simple 6 second video and nothing else to go on.

Sad.

I demand more videos of angry LSU fan and his dentures! I demand more screencaps like this.

