Please Enjoy This Wonderful Impression Of Dennis Green By Randy Moss

#Viral Videos
Senior Editor
11.12.14

On Tuesday Night, ESPN aired a great 30 for 30 documentary on Randy Moss, arguably the most talented wide receiver in NFL history. At one point, Moss talks about the day he was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings and the conversation he had with then-coach Dennis Green.

That led to this amazing impression, one I can’t stop watching (via Seth Rosenthal).

For those of you unfamiliar, Dennis Green has a high pitched voice. You might remember this tirade after a Bears game in 2006.

The Moss impression sounds like Dennis Green on helium with a side of Tyrone Biggums. Nevertheless, I laughed my a$$ off.

TOPICS#Viral Videos
TAGS30 FOR 30DENNIS GREENRANDY MOSSViral Videos

