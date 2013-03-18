Poker Champ Greg Raymer Allegedly Went All-In On Some Prostitutes

Hey, remember Greg Raymer, the every guy, average Joe who, along with Chris Moneymaker the year before, came out of nowhere to win the 2004 World Series Poker Main Event and helped push the classic card game to new heights of global popularity? He had a pretty sh*tty weekend.

World Series of Poker champ Greg Raymer — aka the FossilMan — has been busted for trying to bury his bone … after allegedly soliciting a prostitute online.

HEYOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! Nobody zings ‘em like the TMZ gang. Anyway, what else?

A rep for the Wake Forest PD in North Carolina says Raymer was popped at a Wake Forest hotel on Wednesday. Police say the 48-year-old poker legend was one of six men who responded to an advertisement posted by an undercover cop on a website frequented by prostitutes. The men have since been released on $1,000 bond.

This is pretty disappointing, as Raymer was a hero to frat boys and college dorm room recluses who fancied websites like Bodog, Full Tilt and that other one that I used to play on but can’t remember the name anymore as new sources of quick income and fame, since everyone with a high speed Internet connection once thought, “Hell, if Moneymaker and that fat bastard can win a million bucks playing poker, then so can I.”

Sadly, it turns out that it was probably much easier to just recreate this point in his career than any other. Or maybe playing like a “donk” and pissing off Mike Matusow, but then that’s probably the easiest thing anyone could do.