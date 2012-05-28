Pop Quiz, David Stern: How Do You Punish Two Guys Flopping At Once?

Last night’s Western Conference Finals Game 1 between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder was everything that we’ve expected this series to offer us ever since we all predicted that the Top 2 seeds would be playing each other. The Spurs took the first game 101-98, although it wasn’t actually that close, as James Harden made a 3-pointer with one second left in the game that either made a ton of gamblers happy or the complete opposite. But the one thing that every NBA fan expected from this series was no-nonsense intensity and all heart basketball, because these are arguably the two most exciting teams in the NBA. At one point, I think Tim Duncan even nodded his head after someone made a shot. It’s that exciting.

That’s why it was pretty disappointing that in an otherwise entertaining and intense game, Spurs guard Manu Ginobili and Harden reminded everyone how much flopping sucks. In the 4th quarter, with the Spurs clinging to a one-point lead, Ginobili and Harden collided as the former was seemingly attempting a shot and they both flopped. Simply amazing.

So the question now is, how does NBA commissioner David Stern, who once again vowed to crack down on flopping despite pissing all over that same promise a few seasons ago, punish two guys who flop against each other on the same play? My suggestion – make them listen to Stephen Jackson rap. #SoTrill

(Banner via, game clip via Buzzfeed)