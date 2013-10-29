A Porn Company Hijacked The Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders Website

It’s safe to say that things aren’t going very well for the Miami Dolphins right now. After a 3-0 start this season, many experts, analysts, popes, presidents and all-seeing oracles called them the best team in the history of any sport ever* and it was a forgone conclusion that they’d win the Super Bowl to complete a perfect season**. Alas, after four consecutive losses, the Dolphins are in last place in the AFC East, behind even the Buffalo Bills, and they’re struggling to figure out what the hell is going wrong***.

Also trying to figure out what went wrong is the web team that handles the Miami Dolphins cheerleaders website, as it was reported this morning that the site was temporarily replaced by that of the hardcore porn site, Badoink dot com. Honestly, with the way the Dolphins have been playing, they’re lucky it wasn’t an infinite loop GIF of Tub Girl****.

Nearly 24 hours ago, the Fins’ official hotties were replaced by porn stars caught in all kinds of XXX situations on the team’s official website — only when it’s accessed from a phone. Dolphins officials say they had not [sic] idea this was happening until Gossip Extra called them this morning, and techs are fixing the snafu. “Obviously, this is not our doing,” said Fins Spokesman Harvey Greene. “We will correct the situation shortly.” (Via Gossip Extra)

Added Dolphins GM Jeff Ireland, “Or not. Sometimes it’s better not to do anything at all and just let the situation correct itself over the span of two decades or so.”

* Citation needed.

** Citation still needed.

*** It rhymes with Shmeff Shmireland.

**** Go ahead and Google that with your search filter off if you’re unfamiliar.