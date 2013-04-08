Post-WrestleMania 29 WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 4/8/13

Tonight on the post-WrestleMania 29 edition of the WWE Raw open discussion thread:
With John Cena the new WWE Champion, Miz new Intercontinental Champion and Triple H’s career still alive, what will unfold less than 24 hours after WrestleMania? Here are five things to look for on tonight’s Raw at 8/7 CT on USA Network. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview, as always:
1. They always say “anything can happen on Raw,” but post-WrestleMania Raws are when that’s actually true. I’m hoping tonight will be full of shocks, surprises, fun new directions and characters. I also hope that my flight gets me to the Austin airport in time to actually see it this year.
2. Tonight’s main-event is Rhodes Scholars and the Bella Twins against Hoss Funk and the Funkadactyls, prefaced with a lengthy in-ring apology, or we riot.
3. Fandango wrestled (as Fandango), so two things need to happen — (1) more Fandango wrestling, and (2) nobody ever doing the “you can’t wrestle” chant again.
4. John Cena will deliver an intense, often comic promo about how much the WWE Championship means to him. Or, I don’t know, he’ll throw it in the garbage and bring back the spinner title. Or he’ll rub the WWE Championship against his asshole until Rock storms out and demands a rematch, assuming Rock watches Raw. One of those things will happen.
5. Triple H’s career has been saved! Please enjoy 90 minutes of our favorite Triple H moments.
As always, the ten best comments from tonight’s WWE Raw open discussion thread will be featured in Wednesday morning’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Tuesday is the Mania report, for the record. Anyway, to nominate a comment for top 10 consideration, please respond to it with a +1.
Enjoy the show, everybody. Wish me luck getting home in time to see the USA Guy debut.
Every RAW needs to be at Izod Center. From here on out, it’s the new Impact Zone.
Such a punk move for HHH to duck the crowd last night… Sometimes the internet over the top hate for him is unjustified but he’s doing a REAL KNOCKOUT JOB validating his reputation the last two days.
Oboy mentioned that Cena was having fun last night. I definitely see it, but I guess what still bothers me about it is even when Cena has a good line, it’s agony to get there.
The dancing bit was the perfect example of this: he obviously realized it would be cheeky (and right for that particular crowd) to reference a “heel turn” on mic at the top of Raw. And out of context, it totally was: but he has to go on a batshit Cena tangent to get there. And so as I sit there wondering what the fuck he was doing, I’m ultimately left with the impression that it wasn’t worth the effort.
I also thought he was having fun throughout the night. His good mood was apparent and a little infectious. Cena is not my favorite and yeah, you had to wade through a lot of derp to get to the stuff I thought was fun, but I am glad he still gets excited about being the champion even though he can ostensibly be champ whenever he wants, probably.
Yeah, if it had just been, “I’m gonna do a dance… Maybe a heel turn?” That’s fine but he had to do the stupid derpy Dane Cook shit to get there.
Kudos to WWE on the Ziggler win. I thought they had waited far too long, but all of the false calls and speculation actually paid off: even as he walked down to the ring, I wondered how they’d write around him actually cashing in. So the moment when Roberts announced it was as exciting as the win itself. Really well done.
FRIEND MAGIC!
I love how serendipitously this photo happened. FRIEND MAGIC
Crowd last night = [cdn.niketalk.com]
I’ve never been prouder of a WWE audience.
I work for a after school reading program in Denver and the School District is closed tomorrow due to weather so I’ve got the day off. And I haven’t slept and holy S that show was great!
I hope the Shield thing from tonight means ‘Taker sticks around for Extreme Rules for a trios match. He wouldn’t net to do much in that environment aside from an Old School and a chokeslam or two. And it would make the most sense (and wouldn’t cost the Shield any heat if it was framed this way) that the Power of the Deadman was the only thing that could beat the Shield. My fantasy would be that the match breaks down at the end and Bryan submits Rollins, and is then ceremonially welcomed into the family and becomes the unlikely carrier of ‘Taker and Kane’s legacy after they retire. Imagine 5 or 6 years from now on a Raw Anniversary show and D-Bry is surrounded in the middle of the ring about to be jumped by an invading heel faction and the lights go out and the GONG hits!
OR, the insanely juicy possibility that ‘Taker puts over the Shield, what then could stop them?
They could go full-on invasion and help with the long stretch of doldrums between ‘Mania and the Rumble if they “take over” the company and run Raw and even “ghetto-ize” the “establishment” Superstars, until they rise up and overcome.
I’ve always thought it was wierd when the IWC would simultaneously claim that WWE hasn’t been building new stars while insisting that no one is over enough to fill Cena’s shoes should he turn heel, or implying that this is such a hard thing to do. I wasn’t watching during the Nexus invasion angle, but it seems like WWE made the same mistake the did with the WCW invasion angle and jobbed out the invaders until they weren’t a believable threat anymore. To me the answer is obvious: just put over the new guys. I understand Vince has a certain mentality that wrestlers coming from the indie scene or were popular and successful in other promotions need to “prove themselves” but this approach has had more negative impact on business than the “pushing muscle-bound hosses that can’t wrestle” has had positive impact. The WCW invasion could’ve been successful even without the big name WCW guys that sat out with guaranteed contracts if they capitalized on RVD’s popularity. The Nexus invasion would’ve been awesome if Wade Barrett cheated and beat Cena for the WWE title within a couple weeks of rebelling.
Fans are now anxious to see the Shield in other incarnations and even continuing on their rampage, but they could break up and be compelling characters on their and would have spots, and would Fandango’s reaction on Raw have been much less raucous if Jericho had beaten him in less than 5 minutes at ‘Mania?
As much as promos and skits and ACTING(!) are important to success in the WWE, the only real tried-and-true to put over new wrestlers is by having them win matches over established Superstars who aren’t diminished in stature by the occasional loss. WWE has more than enough of the latter, I hope last night’s RAW is an indication that they’re ready to exploit the former.
Fandango should turn face, change his gimmick to a European soccer player and change his theme to the chant version.
I come from Online Onslaught back in the day, so I have a more than ample dislike of Randy Orton (and I missed his 2010 run where he apparently wasn’t totally awful), and I’ve learned from Brandon and Matt Fowler a pretty standard dislike of Sheamus’s pandering, toothless face incarnation, so I support all of this crowd’s antics tonight.
I didn’t really catch the “We Are Awesome” chants but I understand people thinking that was douchey, but to be fair, watching from home, the crowd really were the most entertaining part of that match. WWE trotted out 2 played-out, bland babyfaces to determine which one would go on to gain nothing from a victory over the largely directionless Big Show at the next PPV, and those fans made something of it, and WWE played along.
There’s a vid on youtube of Cena after the show was over talking to the crowd and praising them for their engagement. As much as I couldn’t give 2 shits about Orton being dismissively wanked at by 20,000 people sick of 10 years of his ass-hatted restholdery, at least this was a more constructive display of WWE ennui than booing Cena in a Make-A-Wish campaign or reducing Maria Menounos to tears.
I didn’t hate the crowd chanting “We are awesome.” In fact, I thought it was, well…awesome.
They knew they’d taken over the show and they went full-on heel with it.
Lol at HHH bumping hard working youths off a card to extend his “brawl” borefest Sunday. Then coming back to Smackdown for his talking points. I know people are like “This Guy, SMH”
But when Cena breaks the fourth wall its awesome. You can see how much fun he’s having whether he’s SuperCena or fighting off Embracing the Hate. Thats all people want out of him, just be real. Dont be overly “I gotta fight adversity” guy, its annoying.
And The Zig Zag man! That Cash in was so special with that crowd man. And the drama of Del Rio fighting back was a great touch. Reminded me of years ago when Rey or Benoit won. It connected with the fans. Unlike WM when Cena wins and him and Dwayne had a Pow Wow for 3minutes in the ring.
Here’s to always remembering 4/8/13, NEVER FORGET
Fantastic Raw! It was almost like the WWE new Raw would be 100:1 IWC to regular fan ratio and decided to give them almost everything they wanted.
Worsts:
1) Triple H’s ego being so fragile that he decided to ‘return’ on Smackdown. Coward’s way out Hunter.
2) The fans for the first half of the show. I thought the fans were a little too full of themselves the first half of the show, culminating in the “we are awesome” chant. That was some TNA shit right there.
3) WWE not selling Dolph Ziggler winning the title. Where was all his “in case you missed it” videos that are continually jammed down our throats on the reg?
Bests:
A) ZIGGLER IS THE HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION! WOOO!
B) John Cena handled the very hostile crowd with class and won many over at the end. C’MON IWC, when he does cool shit like dance when you’re singing Fandango’s theme song and you acknowledge it, just cheer for the guy, damnit!
C) The Fans at the show for the second half of Raw. With the exception of not saying a damn thing for Kofi Kingston, the fans were en fuego the second half of the show.
D) DOLPH ZIGGLER IS THE CHAMPION!!!!!!
bro, taking cheap shots at TNA for the IMPACT ZONE’s crowd is not cool … even TNA left them and went away ! it’s not TNA’s fault that they didn’t have the money before to do so !! and as soon as they did, THEY WENT ON THE ROAD, BABY !!
TNA is still doing great now ! they got some awesome shit THIS THURSDAY (and every thursday, actully) to watch !
They did do a recap ofnZiggler winning the title and gave him a promo. The crowd chanted that they were awesome after they saw how much they affected the announcers and the wrestlers in that match. For the fans to derail a whole segment involving two of the companies biggest faces I think the chant was warranted and won’t hold it against them.
Cena sucks balls. There is nothing he can do to change that.
Oh yeah, additional worst: Not having most of the cool stuff that happened on Raw occur on the $60 PPV of the year for WWE. Not cool, guys. If I paid to watch last night’s Wrestlemania, I’d feel a little bit ripped off.
Faces are heels.
Heels are faces.
Cats and dogs, living together.
MASS HYSTERIA!
+1 for Ghostbuster’s quote!
Best Raw I’ve seen in a loooooooooong time, Ziggler winning is my favourite moment in recent wrestling history.
Just got back, and holy shit. Not sure how it translated on TV but the place went absolutely apeshit when Ziggler won. And everyone has heard the stories of the Fandangoing throughout the arena, but my favorite part of that was while I was leaving the parking garage there were probably about a dozen cars BLASTING the Fandango theme and people singing along. What a night, guys.
I came from and just watched RAW on DVR. What you saw on TV wasn’t even half of the fun. We chanted Justin Roberts, Y2J, CM Punk, Austin, Ice Cream Guy, Cotton Candy, We Want Pretzels. And the Fandango song was hummed non-stop during the commercial breaks – and everyone was dancing.
I went to WrestleMania and RAW and had 1000x more fun tonight.
You know, I was fully prepared tonight to write an open apology to Dolph Ziggler for a lackluster run ever since winning Money in the Bank. Thankfully (and surprisingly) the WWE saved me the trouble. Congratulations Nicholas, you deserve it.
I’m not sure if Brandon will love this crowd or despise it.
It sounds like a great crowd, don’t get me wrong. But the chants every three minutes and then the wave are annoying.
THESTINGER and MrsTHESTINGER were both there and said it was great!
I was watching this live until about 9:45 when I had to go be a dad to the kids who couldn’t sleep, and then caught the rest on DVR. Amazing show, well and sensibly booked. Guys like Ryback SHOULD want the title. Just because a guy you’re kind of friendly with has it shouldn’t eliminate you from challenging him. That guy had no problem knocking you out of the Rumble heads up, did he?
And I’m so excited that there are far greater positive reaction for guys like Henry and Ziggler than for stale characters like Orton and Sheamus.
and miss out on selling those left over ‘mania t-shirts to a bunch of drunk lunatics high on ballroom music?! For shame!
I might have to go to the ROH show in Toronto next month just to chant Fandango’s music.
I was pretty upset that Big E didnt have his own music, but his smile when Ziggy won made up for it.
HHH didn’t have time to put pants on before he had his elbow checked.
Dolph Ziggler embodies that WRESTLEMANIA emotion with his win! It’s too bad the $70 PPV last night had few moments as exciting as that.
I think we can kill that idea that Ryback only looks strong
Best crowd I’ve ever been in. Best show I’ve ever been to. What a night. Beat Mania 10000x over. That…that was a moment. Just when I think they’re losing me…they pull this off. Glad to be a part of this night (and can’t wait to read this thread of comments in the morning).
That’s a beautiful statement, EnterTheBrocktogon. Congratulations for seeing the best in this sport, you have our envy. =D
Yup, I live in NY, so was able to make it to both Mania and Raw without needing a flight. The craziest atmosphere I’ve been in. Felt like an ROH-type show, except with 20,000 people. I probably need to sleep on it before making grand proclamations, but Ziggler winning the title was probably my favorite moment I’ve had watching wrestling. I remember after Punk beat Cena at MITB that Brandon talked about Buck O’Neill and Josh Gibson, and seeing the light, and that once you see something great, you always want to relive it. Tonight felt like seeing that light again.
You were there live? That’s incredible!
Just watched Ziggler win it again and still got goosebumps guys.
Boo, WWE are taking down the footage of people leaving the arena Fandangoing.
SO to recap, we have:
-“Fandango-ing” as a thing that will hopefully last until the Earth is nothing but ashes.
-Undertaker possibly sticking around another month or so to work an angle involving D-Bry and the Shield.
-Dolph as the Heavyweight Champion of Professional Wrestling.
-Randy Orton thinking busting out a whack-ass t-bone suplex would erase his near decade of badwill with fans for his chinlock-ing dipshittery.
-Randy Orton getting humiliated in the most hilarious way possible
-Randy Orton probably throwing a hissy fit like a woman about the crowd backstage.
-Randy Orton being booked like a mid-carder.
I just saw on on youtube, it was amazing.
I know we saw Cool Dad tonight but I think the crowd was all Drunk Uncle…
New theory:
Maybe Fandango’s dance partner’s name is really hard to pronounce, so he’s waiting until people get his right before telling us!
That’d be pretty hilarious.
I’m really interested to see if ‘Taker sticks around to work with The Shield. Giving those guys the rub would really help cement them as major players on WWE TV. I know people are hoping for some direction for the Shield individually, and I’m one of them, but I’m just as happy with these three guys continuing to own the major faces, even if they’re booked the same way.
I’ve got a good feeling about that quick storyline intro.
This crowd sounds absolutely bonkers.
The crowd has not stopped singing Fandango’s theme song.
Apparently members of the crowd are in the process of honking the Fandango theme with their car horns.
Here’s a heads up tip I think we can all agree on. April 6, 2014 is Wrestlemania 30 in New Orleans. Fuck that noise. Find out where the April 7 Raw is. THATS the show to get tix to
I’m already planning, but you can’t book accommodations yet (10-11 months out you can start booking flights and hotel rooms)
Right across the street from the superdome,actually. And I’m saving, starting right now.
It’s at the New Orleans Arena, right near the Superdome
It’s a plan.
Raw next week is in Greenville, South Carolina. This…this won’t really continue, will it…
Zeb/Dutch might actually be from SC, too, if I recall correctly…
Greenville, SC and Zeb will be an interesting mix.
Expect a loud pop for Zeb Colter.
That did not feel like a 3 hour Raw
Great fun as always, night wrestle bros and bro-ettes
So, I guess this was a good night to start posting here again.
Let us not forget Wade Barrett doing a Cactus Jack elbow drop.
hell yea he did.
Sure did.
I missed that. did he do the finger pistols?
If part of the idea of tonight’s Raw was to make me forget about Wrestlemania, then well done, WWE.
Wow 4,000 comments, I figured everyone who frequents this thread was at the show tonight.
To be fair, I’m sure roughly half of them were about Ziggler winning, haha.
Not really a Ryback fan but anything that results in Cena getting beaten up is okay by me.
WWE is playing Fandango’s theme as the fans are leaving. AWESOME.
I hope the WWE Universe is dancing to the exits and someone films it and then later shares the footage.
Fans are apparently also honking Fandango’s theme in their cars in the parking lot too.
I plan on watching the end of this game then replaying the Ziggler moment in its entirety for the next hour,
or the NCAA wanted to finish the Ware narrative out, which, after that awful call against Wichita State, I would totally believe.
Hope you’re a L’ville fan. Looks like he officials have money on them.
I am going to think how awesome tonight was and not how it’ll all be back to normal next week.
So if we did get that Triple H segment tonight, would the crowd have chanted THIS BUSINESS?
THIIIS-AH-BUSINESSS CLAP CLAP CLAPCLAPCLAP
If it weren’t for the Dolph win and this crowd telling WWE what they think of the product this would have been a truly awful RAW. I’m just imagining the horror of next weeks RAW with the standard apathetic crowd.
Talking point:
If you could choose one crowd reaction from tonight to carry over to the regular show, what would it be? Yea, I know what everyone’s answer is, but consider that you could have people not give a shit about Randy Orton, FOREVER.
Ziggler getting all the love in the world. He deserves being THE big thing.
Ziggler winning. Most of the show was fun, but the entire cash in sequence was why I’m a wrestling fan.
I would say, easily, the crowd calling for Ziggler then exploding when he cashed in.
The El Generico OLE chants.
The crowd going nuts for Dolph was the best. Just imagine if the cash-in had happened on a normal night– he’d still get a fair amount of cheers, but it wouldn’t be anything like it was tonight.
I would pick the first chant. The moment where you realized the crowd become self aware and Raw became a lucid dream.
I would have everything that happened in that Orton/Sheamus match.
No, it’s definitely Faaaaaaaandaaaaaaangoooooooo’s theme becoming a dancing chant.
I would take people going absolutely berserk for Dolph. That was so fun.
Fandango dance
I give it a best for no 20 minute TripleH speech