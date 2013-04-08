Post-WrestleMania 29 WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 4/8/13

Tonight on the post-WrestleMania 29 edition of the WWE Raw open discussion thread:

With John Cena the new WWE Champion, Miz new Intercontinental Champion and Triple H’s career still alive, what will unfold less than 24 hours after WrestleMania? Here are five things to look for on tonight’s Raw at 8/7 CT on USA Network. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview, as always:

1. They always say “anything can happen on Raw,” but post-WrestleMania Raws are when that’s actually true. I’m hoping tonight will be full of shocks, surprises, fun new directions and characters. I also hope that my flight gets me to the Austin airport in time to actually see it this year.

2. Tonight’s main-event is Rhodes Scholars and the Bella Twins against Hoss Funk and the Funkadactyls, prefaced with a lengthy in-ring apology, or we riot.

3. Fandango wrestled (as Fandango), so two things need to happen — (1) more Fandango wrestling, and (2) nobody ever doing the “you can’t wrestle” chant again.

4. John Cena will deliver an intense, often comic promo about how much the WWE Championship means to him. Or, I don’t know, he’ll throw it in the garbage and bring back the spinner title. Or he’ll rub the WWE Championship against his asshole until Rock storms out and demands a rematch, assuming Rock watches Raw. One of those things will happen.

5. Triple H’s career has been saved! Please enjoy 90 minutes of our favorite Triple H moments.

As always, the ten best comments from tonight’s WWE Raw open discussion thread will be featured in Wednesday morning’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Tuesday is the Mania report, for the record. Anyway, to nominate a comment for top 10 consideration, please respond to it with a +1.

Enjoy the show, everybody. Wish me luck getting home in time to see the USA Guy debut.

