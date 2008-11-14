POWER RANKINGS: BEST ASS IN THE WORLD

I hate bullshit power rankings, so I make up my own.

1. Melanie Nunes Fronckowiak. She’s this year’s winner of the “Most Beautiful Bottom in the World” competition. I’m not inclined to disagree. Slideshow of asses here.

2. The treadmobile. I honestly don’t think I’ll see anything so awesomely stupid for a long, long time.

3. Florida State. The massive brawl takes the spotlight away from Myron Rolle’s candidacy to be a Rhodes Scholar. Good luck tomorrow, Myron.

4. Cemetery love. Soccer star Jermaine Pennant met his girlfriend on MySpace, then proposed at her brother’s grave. He’s one a them old-fashioned romantical types.

5. Arby’s. Official part-time employer of NFL fringe players. Oh my God, now I want a Beef n’ Cheddar. Note: no beef or cheddar actually goes into a Beef n’ Cheddar.

6. Gina Carano. Good to see her frolicking about with lesbians. For the record, she has since appeared on a radio show where she denied being gay. So there’s still a chance of her choking you out during sex. But probably not.

7-10. Marisa Miller, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Karolina Kurkova. In case you missed it, go here.

Random video: this is at least a year and a half old, but as a (not very good) snowboarder, I have to give it up for Terje Haakonsen.