POWER RANKINGS: HALF DAY, SUCKAS

Is there anything worse in the sports media than completely senseless weekly power rankings? Just my Prelude column, which rocks your fucking face off every Friday. And people who actually have some kind of emotional investment in power rankings.

1. Scarlett Johansson. Have I used this picture of her before? Sure have. Is that a problem, or is there something you need to tell your parents?

2. Hot, hot poon. The reason for the light posting today? It's a Friday at the end of a good month for the site, and I earned a lot of goodwill for the bikini record and college poon posts yesterday.

3. Ohio State. So I said some hurtful things. Hold your heads high, Bucks fans. Turn the other cheek. And whatever you do, don't make another video like this.

4. Injuries. Double face-plant + gruesome ankle dislocation = good week.

5. Mike Gundy. The other OSU — the one in Oklahoma — had a fun week after the coach's meltdown.

6. Jake Delhomme. A commercial with a chicken car and explosive footballs? Sold.

7. Native Americans. They finally get their own shoe. It's like FUBU, but by someone else instead of "Us."

8. Gilbert Arenas. Not much hoops news around here recently (Greg Oden got a dog? Holy shit! How fucking exciting!), but a couple of Gilbert gems elsewhere: Deadspin's candid interview and the Sports Bog's live-blog of Agent Zero's training session. An excerpt from the latter:

We're getting ready for the bike ride. It's supposed to take about an hour. If you see a dude on a mountain bike cruising down Constitution Avenue wearing Gil Zeros within the next few minutes, take a closer look. Meanwhile, I'm live blogging this while driving our photographer's Ford Focus so he can lean out the windows taking pictures. If we die chasing a quirky NBA superstar on a mountain bike around the Kennedy Center, tell my family I love them.

9. Oscar de la Hoya. "I can't believe those strippers turned a profit off my stupidity! I trusted them!" (Note: link is to post w/ hot stripper pics, not moose knuckle)

10. Prague. The home to so many Czech women deserves its own mention more often, but today it gets inclusion for its 2016 Olympic bid. It's funny because they don't speak English!

Random video of the week: Dice stacking. Eat a cock, cup stackers.