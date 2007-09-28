POWER RANKINGS: HALF DAY, SUCKAS

Is there anything worse in the sports media than completely senseless weekly power rankings? Just my Prelude column, which rocks your fucking face off every Friday. And people who actually have some kind of emotional investment in power rankings.
1. Scarlett Johansson. Have I used this picture of her before? Sure have. Is that a problem, or is there something you need to tell your parents?
2. Hot, hot poon. The reason for the light posting today? It's a Friday at the end of a good month for the site, and I earned a lot of goodwill for the bikini record and college poon posts yesterday.
3. Ohio State. So I said some hurtful things. Hold your heads high, Bucks fans. Turn the other cheek. And whatever you do, don't make another video like this.
4. Injuries. Double face-plant + gruesome ankle dislocation = good week.
5. Mike Gundy. The other OSU — the one in Oklahoma — had a fun week after the coach's meltdown.
6. Jake Delhomme. A commercial with a chicken car and explosive footballs? Sold.
7. Native Americans. They finally get their own shoe. It's like FUBU, but by someone else instead of "Us."
8. Gilbert Arenas. Not much hoops news around here recently (Greg Oden got a dog? Holy shit! How fucking exciting!), but a couple of Gilbert gems elsewhere: Deadspin's candid interview and the Sports Bog's live-blog of Agent Zero's training session. An excerpt from the latter:
We're getting ready for the bike ride. It's supposed to take about an hour. If you see a dude on a mountain bike cruising down Constitution Avenue wearing Gil Zeros within the next few minutes, take a closer look. Meanwhile, I'm live blogging this while driving our photographer's Ford Focus so he can lean out the windows taking pictures. If we die chasing a quirky NBA superstar on a mountain bike around the Kennedy Center, tell my family I love them.
9. Oscar de la Hoya. "I can't believe those strippers turned a profit off my stupidity! I trusted them!" (Note: link is to post w/ hot stripper pics, not moose knuckle)
10. Prague. The home to so many Czech women deserves its own mention more often, but today it gets inclusion for its 2016 Olympic bid. It's funny because they don't speak English!
Random video of the week: Dice stacking. Eat a cock, cup stackers.
That is the most perfect picture in the history of ever. It should accompany every post on this site that's not about Dice-K.
i assume you mean other than half a day's worth of post's, right?
You can't have that pic up enough! Awesome week of posting! Cheers my man!
Lt. Winslow, today was "research day". When Matt ran out of dollar bills, he went home and put up a post.
Thats the best Scarlett picture ever. It really is perfection.
I'm sorry, Matt. I know the whole point of the Power Rankings is to show the stupidity of power rankings, and thusly complaining about said power rankings means I'm a tool.
But that 'Kevin Everett' video today has to be number three. Not above Scarlett, the bikini shoot and the poon, but pretty good.
I would do things to Scarlett that would make leather-clad Germans shake their heads in disgust.
Not Receiving Votes: Notre Dame, LAZYTOWN, New York Mets
I love how the vest just barely covers the nipple. Such a tease.
/Shocked by own perverseness
I would pick the peanuts out of her shit just to get a sniff of her ass.
The dude with the dice is technically not masturbating.
(Note: link is to post w/ hot stripper pics, not moose knuckle)
BUT LAZYTOWN LOVES MOOSE KNUCKLES!!
Is Ufford going to use his half-day off to catch up on his internet surfing?
I think I need to staple that picture to my pants. Where is my stapler?
I am at a loss for words for that vid.
Such a staggering display….
(and I love how after every trick, he walks off camera, as if to say "Hey, I gotta go bang that supermodel. You kids hang out here and I'll be back in 15.")
I thought Dice Stacking was what Uff did when he posted pictures of Yoko.