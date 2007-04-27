POWER RANKINGS: TIME TO RE-THINK GOLF

04.27.07

Is there anything worse in the sports media than completely senseless weekly power rankings? Well, yes: spending 20+ years as a sportswriter in the wrong body. And also people who actually have some kind of emotional investment in power rankings.

Do you care about other people's power rankings? If you answered yes, then you are a dipshit. If not, then these are the power rankings for you.

1. Aside from last Saturday's gig on NBC, there's word that Miss Jo sang with the Jesus and Mary Chain last night.  Can any JAMC fans/Pomona residents verify this?  Preferably with photos?

2. David Halberstam.  He wrote awesome books, which beats the hell out of a grave stone.

3. Golf.  I thought it was boring, until I realized it was all about booze, drugs, and playmates

4. Colorado State Rams.  Because children getting hurt is funny.  If you have no soul.

5. The M1A1 Abrams.  Way better than Mr. T's sorry-ass T-55.

6. Pringles.  How many chips give you the option to choose the next jingle?  Personally, I recommend "The United States of Pringles."  It's the only one that rocks.  AND it's patriotic.

7. Japan.  Always finds a way into the rankings.  That'll happen when you have the World Yo-Yo Champion

8. Dan Majerle.  Thunder Dan has still got it.  If you haven't seen his ridiculous halfcourt shots, you MUST watch this video

9. Sexy scandals.  Mismatched bras and filthy intergenerational text messages: yes please.

10. LOL cats.  I CAN HAS CHEEZBURGER? is my favorite blog in the entire world.

