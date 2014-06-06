Prepare Your Uterus For Adorable Dad Roman Reigns Having A Tea Party With His Daughter

By “uterus” I also mean the reproductive organs of gentlemen, because holy mother of God Roman Reigns is singing ‘I’m A Little Teapot’ and having an adorable, pinkies-up tea party with his daughter. This is not a drill, people, this is happening.

It’s part of a series of videos featuring WWE superstars being good dads, put together by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families’ Office of Family Assistance, the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse, and the Ad Council.

WWE donated their time, talent and resources for the campaign which uses humor and features WWE Superstars Alberto Del Rio, Titus O’Neil and Roman Reigns experiencing poignant moments with their actual children in an effort to inspire a nationwide commitment to fatherhood. The stars provide the voiceovers at the end, directing audiences to “Take Time To Be a Dad Today.” The campaign communicates to fathers that their presence is essential to their children’ well–being and emphasizes that “the smallest moments can have the biggest impact on a child’s life.” “WWE is honored to be a part of the Ad Council Fatherhood campaign and the mission to inspire and support men in their commitment to responsible fatherhood,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “Even the busiest of dads can do the simplest of things to have a positive impact on their children.”

I would not hate on you for scrolling past all that and just watching Roman Reigns be a teapot. ENJOY.

Have fun seeing that on Tumblr for the rest of your life. I wanted Seth Rollins to show up out of nowhere and attack Roman with a cheap little pink plastic chair.

The other videos are pretty great, too:

This is probably my favorite:

Wait, that was from a different campaign.