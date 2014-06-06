Prepare Your Uterus For Adorable Dad Roman Reigns Having A Tea Party With His Daughter

By “uterus” I also mean the reproductive organs of gentlemen, because holy mother of God Roman Reigns is singing ‘I’m A Little Teapot’ and having an adorable, pinkies-up tea party with his daughter. This is not a drill, people, this is happening.
It’s part of a series of videos featuring WWE superstars being good dads, put together by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families’ Office of Family Assistance, the National Responsible Fatherhood Clearinghouse, and the Ad Council.
WWE donated their time, talent and resources for the campaign which uses humor and features WWE Superstars Alberto Del Rio, Titus O’Neil and Roman Reigns experiencing poignant moments with their actual children in an effort to inspire a nationwide commitment to fatherhood. The stars provide the voiceovers at the end, directing audiences to “Take Time To Be a Dad Today.” The campaign communicates to fathers that their presence is essential to their children’ well–being and emphasizes that “the smallest moments can have the biggest impact on a child’s life.”
“WWE is honored to be a part of the Ad Council Fatherhood campaign and the mission to inspire and support men in their commitment to responsible fatherhood,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “Even the busiest of dads can do the simplest of things to have a positive impact on their children.”
I would not hate on you for scrolling past all that and just watching Roman Reigns be a teapot. ENJOY.
Have fun seeing that on Tumblr for the rest of your life. I wanted Seth Rollins to show up out of nowhere and attack Roman with a cheap little pink plastic chair.
The other videos are pretty great, too:
This is probably my favorite:
Wait, that was from a different campaign.
me rn
BELIEVE IN THE TEACUP!!!!
Why is Uncle Dean not in the background of Roman’s video!?!?!?!?!?!?! Just hangin out… Eatin chicken…
Because that would be creepy?
That wasn’t chicken he was eating… it was JoJo.
*Uncle Dean shows up in a dress*
Roman: What are you doing?
Dean: I thought you’re supposed to dress up for tea parties..
Roman: No, man.
Dean: Oh, ……I’m gonna keep it on.
Yeah I don’t believe any of those children know those guys. Acting!
BELIEVE IN FATHERHOOD
I want to see Tyson Kidd and Nattie’s cats.
Something tells me it’d just be Nattie talking to her cats as she licks their fur to keep them clean.
I never thought I’d see anything that’d make me like Del Rio, but that video did it.
Sadly the video didn’t end with him refusing to release the cross arm breaker.
Today, we are all that mail lady…
“Just delivering the mail, what a beautiful day..but wait? Who is that handsome man with the steely eyes? Oh, how silly of me. That’s Roman Reigns. Charming Prince, Master of the Superman Punch, the connoisseur of teacups. Why can’t I have that? Why can’t I be his Queen?”
“shhhhh babygirl..” *Roman takes the mail from her, purses his lips and closes the door*
“AND I GET TO DO IT AGAIN TOMORROW! I LOVE THIS JOB!”
If only Paul Bearer would have spent more time raising Kane on the ways of running a proper funeral parlor (Bearer & Illegitimate Son?), he may not have ended up frozen in a meat locker in some random arena, never to be seen again…
Kane’s just preserving him till he can figure out the cure for 17 RKO’s in a row. He’s up to 15.
They should throw out a random one with clips from the Vince vs. Shane match at WM X-7. End it with the Shane Van Terminator spot then flash the “fatherhood.gov” graphic at the bottom of the screen.
Don’t forget to add the Stephanie McMahon clips of Vince admitting he prostituted his 13 year old daughter to Territory presidents and their subsequent match.
Randy Savage was a territory president?
He’s teawerking, Maggle!
brilliant. BRILLIANT!
I want to give these guys the biggest of hugs.
New Gimmick idea for Alberto Del Rio:
He loses his fortune and has to settle into a tiny apartment with his son (who will be played by some child actor). At first, Del Rio loses a lot and sometimes doesn’t even show up to the show because he can’t find a babysitter or something. Or he’s emphasizing the importance of being a dad by going to a concert or something.
Then they turn him into Dusty Rhodes’ American Dream Gimmick and have him win the title. . . Or the US title as I have a feeling the WHC is going to be dominated by Bryan, Reins, Rollins, Cena and HHH in the next two years.
Then Ricardo Rodriguez starts attacking Del Rio, taunting Del Rio’s son to do something, anything, to save his father. After Del Rio beats him in a custody ladder match, it’s revealed that Ricardo is Del Rio’s son from the future, trying to toughen his younger self up to save Del Rio from being permanently buried by another John Cena feud. Del Rio and Ricardo hug, as Ricardo disappears via time change, tears in Rio’s eyes all the while.
Fin.
Seriously, no one’s commented on that Dusty video? That man is a goddamned national treasure.
That video was there when I opened the article but I neglected it. When Roman Reigns was drinking tea with his daughter, I neglected it. When Titus was losing at cards to his sons, I neglected it, and when Del Rio was reading bedtime stories to Big Show I neglected it.
Wasn’t this the plot of an episode of Boy Meets World with Vader?
Yep. Ethan suplee was really believable as his son.
Ugh. So off-key on “I’m a Little Teapot”. For a famous musician, Robert Trujillo can’t sing for shit.
Where’s Vince having a pint with Hornswaggle?
Hey, its not like wrestlers haven’t always been good dads. Hulk hog… jake tbe snake rob…. crap
I wonder how much it’ll cost to run the whole Charlotte vs Nattie match as a Fatherhood commercial
Finish the commercial off with the camera slowly moving over to Anvil in the crowd with a tear rolling down his face as Nattie and Bret hug.
*Fatherhood.gov*….*fade to black*
MY HEART
White kids need fathers too!
laughed much more than I should at this.
These were great. And that was probably the only time I’ll ever like Alberto Del Rio.
Roman being a father was too inspirational, man.
del rio’s and titus’s are very sweet, too. especially del rio’s.
Puppy of Justice?
Well Del Rio’s really downsized on his mansion if that’s his kid’s room.
Man, the first 9 months of 1994 WCW was awesome.
Roman playing with his daughter is the cutest thing of all time! Too cute for words!!
God DAMN, that Dusty promo always hits me right in the feels.
Yet somehow, Vince McMahon saw that and other promos and thought, “I got it, I’ll take the One Man Gang and make it so he thinks he’s black!” /facepalm
Dusty got me in the feels too. That was masterful. I laughed at how big a pop he got from calling them no good chicken thieves. That was definitely a southern crowd.
Roman’s daughter is ADORABLE.
In a neighboring house, Kane sat up reading “Revolution: A Manifesto” to his young daughter.
I recognize that groan he made as he tries to get on the floor. I make it too, and my body isn’t a fraction as beat up as Stupid Sexy Roman’s is. I hope he doesn’t destroy himself too badly in entertaining us that he can’t walk in retirement like Foley’s become.
And holy crap, his daughter is adorable. This is just quality stuff all around.
Welp, now I’m pregnant.
The behind-the-scenes stuff. You know, if you wanted Roman Reigns being even more adorable and if you wanted to give a giant hug to Titus O’Neil.
Dusty Rhodes calling his son “brother” That’s as wrestling as wrestling gets