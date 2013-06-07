Pretty Kansas City Royals Fan Vs. Ninja Child. Who Ya Got?

#Kansas City Royals #Baseball #MLB
Pro Wrestling Editor
06.07.13 11 Comments

A special moment occurred during the fourth inning of yesterday’s Kansas City Royals/Minnesota Twins game.

It was a moment that defied what we’ve come to know and accept about women and children in the stands at baseball games — that women are only there to steal foul balls and home runs from children and make them miserable. That’s not what I believe necessarily, but with so many ladies stealing balls from babies, lording it over them and/or throwing back home runs that could’ve been cherished memories, it’s the consensus opinion.

But as I said, this defied that. Behold, the beautiful lady in the crowd who has a clear line on the ball, and the horrible fate that befalls her. Deballs her. Whatever.

That’ll teach you to enjoy a Royals game, you beautiful woman!

