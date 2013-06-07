Pretty Kansas City Royals Fan Vs. Ninja Child. Who Ya Got?

A special moment occurred during the fourth inning of yesterday’s Kansas City Royals/Minnesota Twins game.
It was a moment that defied what we’ve come to know and accept about women and children in the stands at baseball games — that women are only there to steal foul balls and home runs from children and make them miserable. That’s not what I believe necessarily, but with so many ladies stealing balls from babies, lording it over them and/or throwing back home runs that could’ve been cherished memories, it’s the consensus opinion.
But as I said, this defied that. Behold, the beautiful lady in the crowd who has a clear line on the ball, and the horrible fate that befalls her. Deballs her. Whatever.
That’ll teach you to enjoy a Royals game, you beautiful woman!
You mean to tell me there are women in Kansas City who aren’t shaped like a garbage bag full of mayonnaise? Hmm…
Tourist.
[www.youtube.com]
Well done.
That kid is a douche. He isn’t even sitting anywhere close to where the foul was hit.
The best part was her boyfriend openly laughing in her face afterwards. That won’t come back to bite him in the ass. I’m sure of it.
I would have punched that kid in the face.
That kid was like an RKO… OUTTA NOWHERE!!
Next time use some pine tar lady.
That is what the lady at the nail salon waxes her with.
I thought she would’ve given the kid a high-five. He’s a kid after all.