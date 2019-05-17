Prop Bets Are Out For The Final Episode Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

HBO

The final episode of Game Of Thrones, the show’s 73rd in total, is set to air on Sunday, putting a cap on what will go down as one of the most sprawling, memorable and controversial shows in television history. As we head into the finale, Daeneryes Targaryen is fresh off burning King’s Landing to a crisp while her contemporaries looked on in horror. We lost a good amount of main characters last weekend (R.I.P to Varys, The Hound, Jamie and Cersei Lannister and even you, Qyburn), but some of the show’s most prominent members throughout its entire run remain.

Tyrion Lannister and Jon Snow are still alive, as are Arya and Sansa Stark. Davos Seaworth is still here, and Grey Worm will almost certainly continue to protect the woman that freed him from slavery. And don’t forget about Bran, who as far as we know, is still doing Bran stuff. It’s setting up for a hell of a showdown to end the series that began back in 2011, and if you’re the sort that enjoys death pools or just prop bets in general, BetOnline has you covered. Here are some of the best:

1. First Stark To Perish

Arya -200

Sansa +150

Bran +600

We last saw Arya speeding away from King’s Landing on a white horse after narrowly avoiding a fiery death via crumbling walls or Drogon. That could indicate she’s headed back to Winterfell, or she just wanted to get out of the capitol and will circle back to take her shot at Dany. With Sansa and Bran sidelined at Winterfell, smart money seems to be on Arya.

2. Will Jon Snow Survive?

Yes -800

No +500

Game Of Thrones has always been Jon’s story. The secret of his parentage drove the show’s early seasons, and the reveal that he is indeed a Targ and rightful heir to the Iron Throne has played into the tension of the show’s final two season. It’s been reported that George R.R. Martin told David Benioff and D.B. Weiss how his story ends, and for a series that’s had no qualms about killing off protagonists, you wouldn’t be wrong to assume Jon Snow’s chances of survival are slim. But this is a fantasy story at heart, no matter how many times Martin has subverted traditional tropes, and an ending with the man who’s never wanted to be king ending up on the throne would feel almost poetic.