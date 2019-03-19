Getty Image

After being charged with soliciting prostitution in February in relation to his alleged visits to Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has reportedly been offered a deal for charges to be dropped by the prosecution, per the Wall Street Journal.

To achieve the “deferred prosecution,” Kraft will be required to complete an educational course about prostitution, complete 100 hours of community service, get screen for STDs and pay an undisclosed amount of court costs. In return, Kraft and the other defendants are required to admit that the evidence the state prosecutors have compiled would be strong enough to elicit a guilty verdict.

Per the WSJ, “it isn’t clear whether Mr. Kraft and others would accept such a condition.”

Kraft is alleged to have visited Orchids of Asia Day Spa, just one of a collection of spas in South Florida that were under investigation in a probe into human trafficking, where he paid cash to engage in sex acts. The WSJ reports that even if the charges are dropped by the state, the NFL could still hand out its own punishment, as it has done many times over in the case of players.

Kraft has plead not guilty to the charges, and the case was set to go to trial.