It seems every company is doing something special for Super Bowl 53, but only adidas took its biggest football stars and made an animated show with Quavo. The sports apparel giant cast the Migos rapper to help them commemorate the biggest sporting event in the country taking place in his backyard with a slick miniseries that helps show off some of the NFL’s biggest stars.

The company has already shown off a collaboration between itself and BAPE to bring the streetwear company’s iconic camo to some of adidas’ signature products. But Only In Atlanta is different.

Adidas dropped a preview of the first episode on Twitter on Monday, but the episode itself, in full, is brief.