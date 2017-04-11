Quavo Showed Off His Football Skills With A Crazy Trick Shot

Quavo is a man of many talents. Of the Migos trio, he’s the one that has found the most solo success, offering his bouncing cadence and unique voice to bars and hooks for the likes of Kanye West, Young Thug, 2 Chainz and many more in the last year. He also apparently has some quarterbacking skills, as we learned thanks to an Instagram video from a Champs Sports shoot on Tuesday.

First off, I didn’t know Quavo was a lefty. Second, we knew he kept the Wrist Game tight, but who knew he could spin the pigskin like this? Young Mike Vick over here flicks the wrist and swished the ball through the hoop that has to be at least 50-feet away, if not more.

Quavo acted like this was nothing, walking away very cooly like this was just a normal thing he does.

