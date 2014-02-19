Queen Latifah Helped Richard Sherman Surprise Two Of His Biggest Fans

Back in January, before the Seattle Seahawks would go on to completely curb stomp the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, the talk of the Interwebs and cat tubes was all about Seattle’s outspoken defensive back, Richard Sherman. In case you don’t remember, Sherman helped seal his team’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game with a deflected pass (that was intercepted by Malcolm Smith), and he went on to give a postgame interview with Erin Andrews that people will talk about for a long, long time.

People called him a thug and worse, but a 6-year old boy named Nikolas wrote an adorable letter to Sherman that called him something much more fitting – Wreck-It Ralph. Just because people think he’s mean, Nikolas wrote, it doesn’t mean that he’s a bad guy.

This week, Queen Latifah invited Nikolas and his family on her show to capitalize on one of the things that suckers like me love more than anything else, as she gave Nikolas and his sister the surprise of their lives in meeting their favorite football player.

I’d question how kids don’t realize that they’re obviously on a national TV show for a reason and that they’re going to meet their hero, but 1) they’re just kids, and 2) I will never ever get tired of watching these kinds of reactions from kids. Between Sherman and Derrick Coleman, it’s still really impossible to hate the Seahawks, no matter how cocky they may seem for being really awesome at football. The nerve of those guys.

Oh, and if this story isn’t clutching you by the feels enough already, here’s a picture of Nikolas sleeping with his autographed football.