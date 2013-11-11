A Quick Word About Veterans Day

We’d be remiss if we didn’t take a moment from our regularly scheduled UPROXX programming to thank all of you who have served in the U.S. military. As the writer Cynthia Ozick once said, “We often take for granted the very things that most deserve our gratitude.” Well, I think I can speak for the entire crew here when I say that your bravery and sacrifices are not lost on any of us, today or any day. We recognize you all, and we remember with awe those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the course of serving our country. So again, thank you.
And if any of you reading this would like to show your appreciation via your wallet, we highly recommend making a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project, a nonprofit that helps vets who’ve been injured on the battlefield. You can make a one-time donation or you can set up regular monthly drafts as low as $19 a month deducted from your bank account. We highly recommend it.
In the years prior to his death, James Gandolfini worked closely with the Wounded Warrior Project.
If you’ve ver seen Alive Day Memories, the documentary Gandolfini produced for HBO about wounded Iraq War vets, you can watch the whole thing on YouTube. Part one is embedded below. Part two is here, part three is here, part four is here, and part five is here.
