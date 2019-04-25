Quinnen Williams Is Ready To Disrupt The NFL With A Smile

Getty Image

Quinnen Williams has come a long way. He spent his first two years at Alabama waiting, biding his time wreaking havoc on the scout team until he finally got his opportunity to take his rightful place on the interior of the Crimson Tide’s defensive line for the 2018 season. He caused chaos from the jump, ending the year with seven sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss before declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Depending on how the draft falls, Williams could end up going with any one of the top three picks. He is the prized interior defensive lineman of this draft class in a class that includes guys like Ed Oliver and Christian Wilkins, but when you talk to him, he comes off like a young man who’s still just taking everything in.

That’s not only with regards to his breakout season at Alabama, but seeing cities he’d never dreamed he’d get to visit or meeting with teams he’d only known through a television screen. As Williams prepares to walk across the stage in Nashville early Thursday night, he spoke with UPROXX on behalf of Hyundai’s “Rollin’ with the Rookies” campaign about his draft experience, his love of Oreos and hanging out the the San Francisco 49ers at IHOP.