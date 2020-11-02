Quinnen Williams Talks About His Second Season And Dealing With Rumors

Quinnen Williams has been among the few bright spots for the New York Jets this season, as the second year defensive tackle out of Alabama has already outpaced his rookie production through eight games this season.

Williams has 31 tackles (18 solo) on the season, including seven for loss and three sacks, as he wreaks havoc on the interior of opposing lines. Being one of the Jets best players has also made him a target of trade rumors, as the 0-8 Jets figure to be sellers at the trade deadline. For his part, Williams is just trying to stay focused on the field and what he has to do on Sundays, allowing everything off the field to sort itself out and he’ll keep trying to play and dominate no matter where he ends up.

Last week, Williams spoke with Uproxx over the phone on behalf of his new ad spot for Tide Hygienic Clean to talk about his season so far, his comfort in Year 2, how Nick Saban mantras have become words to live by while dealing with trade rumors, and how unique the Alabama fraternity is in the NFL.

Your production through seven games has already matched what you did last year and it seems like you’re really comfortable and confident in your role. What do you feel has been the biggest difference coming from your rookie year to this year and knowing what you’re going to be asked to do?

The biggest difference is it’s my second year. My first year, it was just everything was new and scheme was new and different things were new in general in my lifestyle and football in general. But this year, my second year, man, I just feel like everything is on a roll. I worked hard this offseason and I worked hard during OTAs and stuff like that to stay healthy, to stay in shape and lift weights and things like that, and I just feel like I’m performing like I should’ve been performing the way I should’ve been performing last year. Like I know I can perform.

You mention the work you did this offseason. What were some of the things you learned from your rookie year that you said, ‘OK, I kinda need to work on this’ in the offseason? What were the focal points for you in being able to come out and be this productive?

Just a lot of stuff, man. I can’t pinpoint anything specifically, but I looked at a lot of guys who were doing it at an elite level and guys that everybody knows that every defensive lineman wanted to be on that elite level and different things like that. So I look at those guys who are on an elite level and see what they do on the field, off the field, different techniques and different things like that, and wanted to make sure it was muscle memory on those techniques and those things so I can’t break it.

Like you said it helps to be in a second year in a system and knowing what Gregg Williams is going to want you to do and the aggression he wants you to play with. How helpful is that in just being solid in the system and knowing what you’ll be asked to do?