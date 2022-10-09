Jets DT Quinnen Williams Sent Tyreek Hill Flying With A Stiff Arm

The New York Jets don’t win division games all that often. Coming into Sunday afternoon, the Jets were on a 12-game losing streak against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots, which is indicative of how good the other three teams usually are and how low the expectations are for the Jets on an annual basis.

But Sunday presented an opportunity to pick up a victory over a Dolphins team that still does not have starting signal caller Tua Tagovailoa and saw backup Teddy Bridgewater go down early with a head injury. New York was able to capitalize in a big way, as they went on to win, 40-17, to move to 3-2 at this early point in the season.

The high point came early on in the fourth quarter when things were still close, as the pass rush was able to get home and force a fumble against third-string signal caller Skylar Thompson. Carl Lawson forced it, Quinnen Williams picked it up, and the big fella was able to rumble forward to set his team up deep in Dolphin territory.

CARL AND QUINNEN GOING TO WORK#MIAvsNYJ on CBS pic.twitter.com/outeIYEteH — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 9, 2022

Another angle shows that Williams didn’t just plow forward — the defensive lineman sent Miami receiver Tyreek Hill flying with a hellacious stiff arm.

One of these guys is listed as 6’3 and 303 pounds, while the other is 5’10 and 191 pounds.