The Raiders Fired GM Reggie McKenzie As The Rebuilding In Oakland Continues

12.10.18 52 mins ago

The Raiders are having an abjectly awful 2018. They managed to get their third win of the season Sunday in a surprising victory over the Steelers, but that hasn’t made up for how dreadful they’ve been. Good players have been traded away, the offense and defense has struggled, and the losses are piling up.

When a team loses this much it usually means changes are on the way. And considering Jon Gruden just got hired as coach on a massive 10-year contract and has been given full control over the team, that left only one person to be scapegoated for a disappointing year.

That’s why Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie was fired on Monday. This was a long time coming, but the Raiders had apparently wanted to give McKenzie the chance to finish the season. Now, however, it sounds like he’s out and Gruden will get a chance to influence who the team’s new GM is.

