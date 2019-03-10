The Raiders Antonio Brown Offer Gets Shot Down By Pittsburgh In ‘Madden’

03.10.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Steelers were effectively forced to trade Antonio Brown this offseason after the star wide receiver made it clear he would not be a positive presence in Pittsburgh anymore if his request was not granted.

Still, when the Oakland Raiders ended up being the team to land Brown via trade (after a Bills trade fell through due to Brown’s unwillingness to go to Buffalo), the return for Brown, even understanding the circumstance, seemed light. Pittsburgh received Oakland’s 2019 third and fifth round draft picks, meaning the Raiders basically flipped Amari Cooper, a third, and a fifth for Antonio Brown and a first.

I have no idea how the Mike Mayock-Jon Gruden ex-TV analyst tandem will work long-term, but even if they lucked into this a bit, that’s a pretty good start. Now, there’s obviously a lot that goes into this from the side of Pittsburgh having almost no leverage in negotiations, but it is still funny to fire up Madden and try this trade out for yourself, only to find the Steelers swiftly shut it down.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Madden#NFL
TAGSAntonio BrownmaddenNFLOAKLAND RAIDERSPITTSBURGH STEELERS

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP