Rampage Jackson Is Coming To Bellator, And/Or Impact Wrestling

Hold on to your vaginas, clothed lady reporters, because Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has signed an exclusive contract with Bellator. If you’ll recall, Rampage lost to Glover Teixeira back in January and walked away from UFC, then immediately started calling them liars. I’m sure no bridges will be burned here, and the deal will work out great for everybody!

Oh, and another fun thing about Rampage signing with Bellator (besides the dry humping): he’ll follow in the footsteps of pro wrestling legend KING MO by appearing on Bellator’s sister program, Bad Pro Wrestling:

According to those same sources, Jackson’s new deal will be similar to the one “King” Muhammed Lawal signed with the promotion last year, which gave him the opportunity to appear on TNA Impact Wrestling programming on Spike TV. Jackson has flirted with the idea of pursuing a pro wrestling career in the past, and it seems as though he will soon get a chance to showcase himself as a sports entertainer. Jackson’s Bellator debut has yet to be finalized, but a fall date appears to be a possibility. (via MMA Fighting)

If his run in TNA is anything like King Mo’s, he’ll show up with great fanfare, make all of the pro wrestlers on the show look like shit, then show up a few weeks later on Bellator and get his ass kicked. I guess everything will work out fine, as long as we get Rampage and Dixie Carter on the microphone together.