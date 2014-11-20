Prepare Yourself For A Most Gruesome Cauliflower Earsplosion In A MMA fight

The problem with lower level MMA is that there’s simply so much of it and sometimes the really cool stuff goes unnoticed for a long time. Take, for instance, Atlas Fights Championships 4 all the way back in September, featuring the above super-gross image (And not just because it’s from a vertically-oriented video).

At AFC 4, Rance Jones took on Dion Rizzuto and HOLY COW! That cauliflower ear destruction puts Leslie Smith’s ear-splosion at UFC 180 to shame.

That blood spurt had to have turned into a four row splash zone, which is disgusting and kind of awesome. I hope that going forward, Jones uses “Raining Blood” for his walkout music.