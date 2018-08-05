Getty Image

The 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place on Saturday night, with the absolutely loaded class getting immortalized in Canton. On the defensive side of the ball, players like Ray Lewis, Brian Dawkins, and Brian Urlacher received busts in the Hall of Fame. On offense, Terrell Owens got the call to make it in.

But around these parts, the name we’re most excited about is Randy Moss, who was so much fun. Moss was an absolute monster who made defensive backs look helpless when he turned on the jets, and when he got a step on a defender and threw his hand in the air, more often than not, it was all over, and he was going to score a touchdown.

Moss’ speech, like many of the others during the evening, was fantastic. At one point, the four-time first-team All-Pro selection shouted out his hometown of Rand, West Virginia, and let West Virginians know he’s visiting on Sunday with his gold jacket.