Ranking 50 SI Swimsuit Issue Covers, From Most To Least Swimsuit Showing

Kate Upton wasn’t on the cover of the 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue — she was on the back. But, with all due respect to Chrissy Teigen, Nina Agdal, and Lily Aldridge, she could have been, and it would have been great. She graced SI‘s highest selling cover in 2012 and 2013, showing some of the smallest amount of swimsuit in the issue’s five-decade-long history. In fact, for SCIENCE, and definitely not for fun, let’s rank the evolution of the swimsuit covers, minus this year’s, from most to least amount of actual swimsuit.

Again, for science.

#50. 1970

si swimsuit 7

#49. 1972

si swimsuit 9

#48. 1991

si swimsuit 1991

#47. 1977

si swimsuit 1977

#46. 1965

si swimsuit 2

#45. 1971

si swimsuit 8

#44. 1983

si swimsuit 1983

#43. 1998

si swimsuit 1998

#42. 1990

si swimsuit 1990

#41. 1982

si swimsuit 1982

#40. 1979

si swimsuit 1979

#39. 1969

Richniks in Puerto Rico January 13, 1969 X 13659 credit: Ernst Haas - assign

#38. 1988

si swimsuit 1988

#37. 1984

si swimsuit 1984

#36. 1987

si swimsuit 1987

#35. 1995

si swimsuit 1995

#34. 1964

si swimsuit

#33. 1976

si swimsuit 1976

#32. 1986

si swimsuit 1986

#31. 1967

si swimsuit 4

#30. 1978

si swimsuit 1978

#29. 1993

si swimsuit 1993

#28. 1974

si swimsuit 1974

#27. 1973

si swimsuit 10

#26. 1999

si swimsuit 1999

TAGSSI SWIMSUIT ISSUEsports illustrated

