Ray Emery’s Thrashing Of Braden Holtby Could Change NHL Goalie Fights Forever

With Leather isn’t afraid to share a good goalie fight, be it the Military Appreciation Night test of strength, the Party In The USA junior hockey brawl or simply Jonathan Bernier Mayweathering Ryan Miller. If you love these fights as much as we do, hold on to your butts: the NHL could be outlawing goalie fights as we know them after Friday night’s brutal Capitals/Flyers showdown.
If you didn’t see the game, the Washington Capitals routed the Philadelphia Flyers 7-0. A line brawl broke out, Flyers goaltender Ray Emery skated the length of the ice to fight Caps goalie Braden Holtby, Holtby refused and Emery just beat the shit out of him anyway. Here’s the scene, complete with “if he didn’t want to fight he should’ve rolled up into a ball and not tried to defend himself” YouTube comments from horrible Philly sports fans:
At some point during Emery’s rampant punching and the ref just standing there with his hands on his hips, NHL higher-ups went, “nnnnnyeah no” and organized a meeting. Per Winnipeg Free Press columnist Gary Lawless:
I hope everyone’s exciting for the Emery Rule. If this goes down, NHL goalie fights can only happen via wormhole, assuming the ice gets folded up in the middle. Thanks a lot, PC Police/science.
That referee should be tarred and feathered. Absolutely disgusting that he let that go. I’ve always been all for fighting in the NHL, but it’s gotta be a mutually agreed upon thing. Otherwise it’s just a mugging. Two guys wanna fight, sure go for it. But Holtby was trying to stay out of it and the referee just let Emery thrash him, as well as telling the other players to stay back! I’d have been off the bench at that point and would gladly appeal the suspension I receivfor it.
Kerry Fraser had a good blog entry about it. usually you want 2 officials/ linesmen to break up a fight. with 4 going on at once, all they could do was contain. he did say that the ref should have gotten in front of emery while he was coming down the ice upon seeing that holtby had no interest in fighting
i couldn’t agree more, the ref standing there while Holtby was being lifted back up off his knee’s MULTIPLE times should take the full brunt of the blame for this one. That was painful to watch, especially considering how disinterested Branden was in going.
And no teammates could help because the rule that if you are the 3rd man in you get an automatic suspension.
3rd man in applies to when theres already a fight happening. That no one went to defend him when emery skated all the way from the other end of the ice or before they started to fight is mind-boggling
Some BS. How is this situation any different than a random goon going after the most european looking player on the ice? Because they’re goalies? Either teammates should go in and stick up for him or he could just turtle
This shit is illegal in the UFC, but the bonehead ref just lets it go? Jesus Christ NHL, get your head out of your own ass and hire some competent officials already. Also, fuck Ray Emery, the guy is psycho. Rant over.
I don’t get why Emery wasn’t suspended at all. The dude has fought good heavyweight fighters (like Andrew Peeters). Him going after a reluctant Holtby should have been grounds for at least 5 games.
Goalie fights isn’t the problem, it’s goalie’s trained in fighting trying to take advantage of clearly shitty reffing that is the problem.
Been stated many times, but Im going to say it too. Fighting isnt the issue, but it has to be a mutually agreed upon decision. Absolutely terrible that nothing was done and that Emery was allowed to assault the other goalie who had no interest in fighting. I feel that kind of action should result in a half season suspension for both Emery and the refs who just let it go even though it was clear as day that Holtby did not want to partake.
