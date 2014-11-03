Real Or Fake? This Latest NASCAR Brawl Looks A Lot Like WWE.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For the second time in as many weeks, NASCAR had an “ugly brawl” following an incident on the track between drivers. This latest one involved Brad Keselowski (AGAIN) and Jeff Gordon.

Apparently Keselowski did something mean to someone else on the track and NO GUYS, THIS WASN’T PLANNED AT ALL! No, it totally wasn’t.

Because this push right here? Yeah, that’s not totally fake or anything. That’s Kevin Harvick telling Brad to “stand up like a man.”

TICKLE FIGHT!

It was cool when NASCAR was about racing and not this WWE sh*t.