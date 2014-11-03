Real Or Fake? This Latest NASCAR Brawl Looks A Lot Like WWE.

For the second time in as many weeks, NASCAR had an “ugly brawl” following an incident on the track between drivers. This latest one involved Brad Keselowski (AGAIN) and Jeff Gordon.
Apparently Keselowski did something mean to someone else on the track and NO GUYS, THIS WASN’T PLANNED AT ALL! No, it totally wasn’t.
Because this push right here? Yeah, that’s not totally fake or anything. That’s Kevin Harvick telling Brad to “stand up like a man.”
TICKLE FIGHT!
It was cool when NASCAR was about racing and not this WWE sh*t.
NASCAR incorporating bad pro wrestling seems like a sport that would do well in the world of Idiocracy. We could have a heel that drives a monster truck onto the track and runs over the babyfaces! No, that dream is too beautiful. Stupid fake shove fights are all we shall get. Don’t worry kids, they’re going out for pizza together after the show!
I mean, the “push” looks kind of suspect, but the bloodied Gordon and Keselowski make me think maybe the fight wasn’t fake? Or was that ketchup? Not a NASCAR fan, but also not a fan of ignorant writing.
Faaaaaake
(and gay)
Knowing absolutely nothing about NASCAR (and caring less), I can tell you that Jeff Gordon was responsible for this wreck. ‘Not wanting somebody to pass me’ isn’t reason enough to hit that person with your car. I deal with that shit all the time on I-35 in Austin.
I saw this on Sportscenter last night and heard Gordon say “hey hit me out of nowhere” and it’s pretty clear that he’s the one that drove into the other dude.
As far as the fight goes… I dunno. They looked like a couple of wusses with their bloody lips. So, whatever that’s worth.
Redneck noise, dude. That’s all it is.
Did someone tell the drivers that if you don’t win the cup we’ll kill your family? I mean that has to be the only reason why they’re so jacked up all the time.
Two NASCAR midgets
I think the winner should face
Rousey…and they’ll lose